PHOTOS: Were you snapped at the Raheen Vintage Road Rally?

The Raheen Vintage Road Rally took place last Saturday August 7, in aid of the Laois Teach Tom centre for suicide prevention.
Everyone gathered at the Colt GAA club with their tractors and vintage car all shined up before setting off on a run.
The sun may not have shone much but cars like this gorgeous sunny yellow 1973 Volkswagon Beetle proudly owned by Pauric Lynch ensured it was a bright happy day anyway.
We sent along talented photographer Alf Harvey to capture the atmosphere and fun.
See next week's Leinster Express newspaper to see our photos in print!
