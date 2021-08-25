Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Mobile phone firm says new tower will improve service in Laois, Offaly and Kildare

Laois County Council gives Vodafone green light to higher tower in border town

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Vodafone Ireland Limited has received condition planning permission to build a higher tower in Portarlington which it says will improve coverage in the town and surrounding areas in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Laois County Council has given the green light to the facility to replace the an existing telecommunications support structure at the Eir Exchange in Ballymorris. 

The application said the overall height of the existing tower is 16.7 metres with a proposed new lattice tower to reach 25.5 metres.

The company says the new structure will carry the telecommunications equipment transferred from the existing structure and the addition of new telecommunications antennas, dishes and associated equipment, together with new ground level equipment cabinets.

Vodafone told the council that the higher structure will mean the quality of coverage for 4G and 5G reception will improve to 'good' in Portarlington. It says coverage will also improve to surrounding towns and villages such as Mountmellick, Clonbollogue and Portarlington.

It added that people living in rural areas to west and east of the border town would enjoy better service.

The firm say there is only one other site in Portarlington which can be used for mobile phone reception but because this is located on top of a building it has limitations.

Vodaphone said that while its service to Port customers is very good, the new tower would allow extra dishes to be installed. It added that it would allow Eir and Three to improve its services from fair to good.

Evidence of these claims was not provided to the council said the initial planners report on the application which also required a proper landscape and visual assessment of the higher tower. The planner said it was not a high amenity are but residents do live in the vicinity of the tower.

Vodafone submitted more information to the council in which it said the visual impact would be acceptable. It added that it had commissioned radio consultants to provide evidence of the benefit the new tower would have for coverage in the town and surrounds.

Over 1,500 on day procedure waiting lists in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals

Sinn Féin TD says a third of these on Laois list

Over 1,500 on day procedure waiting lists in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals

Sinn Féin TD says a third of these on Laois list

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media