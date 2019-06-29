PICTURES: Sun shines on buzzing Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise

Skies have cleared and Portlaoise has come to life today for the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

The Main Street is packed full of free family fun activities for young and old with the artisan food market keeping everyone full and happy.

There is music and fun on two stages at the bottom of Main Street and at the court house.

Music kicks off at 6 pm this evening on the Old Fort Stage with a huge line up of acts throughout the pubs in town too. Tickets available at the gate or on dunamaise.ie now. 9

Picture gallery above captured by Alf Harvey.