GALLERY: Portarlington twins turn on the style for Day 3 of Punchestown

Portarlington twins Dawn and Davinia Knight turned out the style for Day 3 of Punchestown on Thursday.

However, it was Cork teacher and mum-of-four Helen Murphy who won the Best Dressed at Day Three.

Bláithnaid Treacy of RTÉ 2FM and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of Evoke, were the celebrity judges at Thursday's meeting. Today is Ladies Day, and it sees the grand prize of a trip to the Bollinger vinyards in France going to one stylish winner.

Pictures: Michael Chester

