03/09/2021

Property Watch: Delightful gem of a cottage in Laois a real bargain

Restored home is right up to date and has plenty of garden space

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A delightful two bedroom detached cottage is on the market in Laois for what for some would be a bargain price of €140,000.

Located in Boley, Ballylynan the little gem, the cottage accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/sittingroom, 2 bedrooms and bathroom with oil heating and PVC double glazed windows.

It's located  just 2 km off the N78 and 6km from Ballylynan village with its shops,  school, GAA club and facility, church and pubs. The surrounding towns of Carlow, Athy and Stradbally are all within striking distance.

Viewing by appointment by contact Fingleton & Co. 0598638606 or 086 6078042.

Housing for All to be 'positive and significant' in Laois - claims local Minister

Laois Minister backs Government's plan to tackle the housing crisis

€20 billion backed housing plan marks significant step claims Charlie Flanagan

You need to be rich to live in Ireland!

Figures confirm Ireland ranks among highest for cost of living in Europe

