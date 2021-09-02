Property Watch: Delightful gem of a cottage in Laois a real bargain

A delightful two bedroom detached cottage is on the market in Laois for what for some would be a bargain price of €140,000.
Located in Boley, Ballylynan the little gem, the cottage accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/sittingroom, 2 bedrooms and bathroom with oil heating and PVC double glazed windows.
It's located just 2 km off the N78 and 6km from Ballylynan village with its shops, school, GAA club and facility, church and pubs. The surrounding towns of Carlow, Athy and Stradbally are all within striking distance.
Viewing by appointment by contact Fingleton & Co. 0598638606 or 086 6078042.
