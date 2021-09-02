Housing for All to be 'positive and significant' in Laois - claims local Minister

The latest Government plan provide badly needed homes will tackle the housing crisis and be positive for Laois according to Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Laois Offaly welcomed the publication of the Government’s new housing plan for Ireland, Housing for All.

The Government’s plan to increase the supply of housing to an average of 33,000 per year over the next decade. The Government claims the plan provides for an optimal mix of social, affordable and private housing for sale and rent.

It says these measures are supported by over €4 billion in guaranteed State funding every year, the highest ever level of Government investment in building social and affordable housing. The coalition says the plan also includes measures to support availability of the land, workforce, funding and capacity to enable both the public and private sectors to meet the targets.

Commenting following the publication of the plan Minister Fleming said the plan delivers on a promise.

“When we entered Government, Fianna Fáil promised to tackle the housing crisis. Our plan, Housing for all, marks a step change in how housing will be delivered in this country," he said.

The TD added that Laois will feel the benefit.

“This will have a major positive and significant impact in County Laois. The plan is radical, realistic and will deliver for ordinary people. It will be measured not only by housing delivery but also by the services people can access in their area.

“Laois has one of the fastest growing populations in the country and will need greater investment into the future. The Government will soon release an ambitious long term investment plan for education, healthcare and transport. I am confident Laois will benefit from significant investment by the State in the coming years,” he said.

He said Housing for All contains four pathways to a better future:

• To supporting homeownership and increasing affordability

• To eradicating homelessness, increasing social housing delivery and supporting social inclusion

• To increasing new housing supply

• To addressing vacancy and efficient use of existing stock

MORE BELOW PICTURE

Government launches Housing for All – a New Housing Plan for Ireland Pic shows ( l to r ) Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan TD and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD at todays launch of Housing for All - a New Housing Plan for Ireland. PIC: MAXWELLS

The following is a Government summary of what Housing for All means:

For First-Time Buyers

The largest ever housing budget in the history of the State to transform our housing system, with over €15.5bn in funding through the Exchequer and LDA over the next five years.

Supporting an unprecedented 4,000 Affordable Purchase homes on average every year for families, couples and single people

A new Local Authority-led Affordable Purchase Scheme, targeting average prices of €250,000.

A new ‘First Home’ Shared Equity Scheme for private developments.

A reformed Local Authority Home Loan.

An ‘Owner Occupier Guarantee’ in housing developments to secure homes exclusively for first-time buyers and other owner-occupiers.

20% of all developments set aside for affordable and social housing.

For Renters

An average of 2,000 new Cost Rental homes every year with rents targeted at least 25% below market level.

Extended Rent Pressure Zones to 2024 and rents linked to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.

New Short-Term Lettings regulation through a Fáilte Ireland registration system.

Indefinite tenancies to strengthen security for renters.

Minimum Building Energy Rating standards for private rental dwellings.

Upfront deposit and rent payments capped at two months value.

For Low-Income Households

Provide over 90,000 social homes by 2030, including an average annual new build component of over 9,500 units to 2026, the highest number in the history of the State.

End long term leasing by Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies through phasing out new entrants and focus on new build to provide social housing homes

Strengthened ‘Mortgage to Rent’ scheme, to ensure that it meets the needs of those in long-term mortgage arrears.

Reformed Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Revision and reform of income eligibility for social housing.

For People Experiencing Homelessness

Work towards eradicating homelessness by 2030.

Increased ‘Housing First’ targets to 1,200 tenancies over five years for homeless people.

Establish a New National Homeless Action Committee.

Expand Street Outreach Teams for rough sleepers nationwide.

Individual Healthcare Plans.

For those Trading Up and Rightsizing

Over 300,000 new homes by 2030.

For People Starting again

A ’Fresh Start’ principle for applications to State affordable housing and loan schemes. People who are divorced and have no interest in the family home or who have undergone insolvency proceedings will be eligible to apply to those schemes.

For Communities

Radical new modern ‘Kenny Report’ style powers to ensure sharing of the increase in land values from re-zoning decisions and greater community gain.

Ending Strategic Housing Developments, returning planning decisions to Local Authorities and reforming the judicial review process.

A new tax to activate vacant land for residential purposes

An amended Fair Deal scheme to stop penalising sale and rental income.

For Towns and Cities

A new Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Fund to increase owner-occupier apartment development in city centres.

Increased funding capacity for the LDA for strategic development of public lands for affordable and social housing in city and town centres.

Targeted funding via URDF and RRDF to support the Town Centre First approach, as part of the wider objectives for the regeneration of cities, towns and rural areas.

Planning exemptions for ‘above shop’ conversions and guidance relating to protected structures.

A nationwide Local Authority led Compulsory Purchase Order scheme to purchase vacant units.

For Rural Communities

New County Development Plan guidance to ensure appropriate zoning and density levels.

A new Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund to service sites in regional towns and villages.

A new CPO programme to tackle vacancy in towns and villages

New rural housing guidelines to give certainty for development of one-off homes.

For Construction Workers

27,000 new construction jobs to meet required annual output levels.

Stability and certainty in the building sector through a long-term funding pipeline.

New apprenticeship opportunities and a targeted campaign at school leavers to build up capacity in the sector.

A new Construction Technology Centre to drive innovation and productivity in the sector.