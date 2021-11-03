Property Watch: Rare opportunity to buy quaint Laois cottage with 'extra large garden'

A cottage with a massive garden in a historic Laois town is on the market at a very competitive price.
Matt Dunne Auctioneers is inviting offers of in excess of €100,000 for 10 Emmett Street, Mountmellick. It's a compact 75 m² three bed home with a living room, one bathroom on the outskirts of the town centre. One of the big selling points is the big garden which is easy to access.
The Laois estate agent says the property represents 'a rare opportunity to acquire a compact semi-detached cottage' The agents say the property has been well maintained throughout and has a extra large rear garden.
Matt Dunne says it an ideal starter or retirement home and is located within walking distance of all the towns amenities
VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH SOLE SELLING AGENTS MATT DUNNE & ASSOC. (057) 8623349
