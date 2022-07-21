PROPERTY WATCH: Large timber cottage with hen house goes on sale for attractive price

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to browse through the gallery of pictures
A 4-bed timber cottage surrounded by trees on a half acre site has gone on sale outside Tullamore in Co Offaly for a fairytale price.
According to the property listing on Daft.ie, the house is situated in an idyllic setting ten minutes from the county's largest town and has an asking price of €135,000.
It comes with a conservatory, utility room, hen house and dog pen area, and is close to the Lough Boora parklands, Finnamore lakes and boglands.
The home is not suitable for mortgage buyers and requires a cash-buyer.
So far, over 7,000 people have viewed the listing online.
Some members of the group which climbed Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the renal dialysis unit in Tullamore
Fianna Fáil Minister of State Seán Fleming is a Government colleague of Fine Gael's Charlie Flanagan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.