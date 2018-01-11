Scoil Mhuire NS in Abbeyleix held a wonderful Christmas fair with a sprinkle of magic

A primary school in Laois went all out for their Christmas fair just before the holidays, adding a magic show, live music and Irish Dancing to the day.

Scoil Mhuire NS in Abbeyleix hold a Christmas Fair every year before the holidays, and this year it was extra special.

They decked the school hall with boughs of holly (naturally!), and many other delightful pieces of art, while visitors to the school enjoyed tin whistlers whistled and the violinists filling the air with sweet music, on Thursday, December 14.

The day started off with the arrival of two special visitors, Santa and Mrs Claus, who met the children throughout the day even though it is such a busy time for them.

Teas, coffee & soup flowed while people were entertained by a variety of talented students. Carols were sung, poems were recited, various musical groups, Irish dancing and even a magic show entertained the huge crowds who turned out in force to yet again support the school.

A monster raffle concluded the successful event. The school gave "a huge thank you" to all who helped make the event such a success.

