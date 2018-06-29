Family fun day at Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix national school in Laois

Scroll through a gallery of lovely photos.

The annual Family Fun Day was held in the grounds of Scoil Mhuire NS, Abbeyleix on Fathers Day June 17 to fundraise for the school.

The event was organised by the Parents Association and the staff of Scoil Mhuire, led by Deputy Principal Frances Duggan. Despite dark clouds threatening overhead a large crowd enjoyed activities.

Children of all ages enjoyed the races and were beaming to show off their gold, silver and bronze medals. These were followed by three exciting 'World Cup' soccer finals, the quality of which would at times surpass that on show in Russia. Scotland, Argentina and France emerged victorious on the day.

Gypsy Rosa also made an appearance on the day telling people their fortunes, but could not have predicted how exciting the day could have turned out.

The crowds were entertained by members of Spink Comhaltas as they enjoyed homemade refreshments, Marcello's BBQ or Alice and Caroline's delicious drop scones. There was also a wonderful display of art work on display on the walls.

The school says well done to all the winners in the different class groups categories. There were many other stalls and attractions including sponge throwing, tombola, bouncy castles, sale of work, face and nail painting, skipping and a lucky dip.

The day concluded with a monster raffle with lots of prizes kindly donated by local companies and businesses, with the Vesey family taking home the first prize.

“The day was yet again another great success. The support and the generosity of all who attended was as always so much appreciated. A generous amount of money was raised that goes to the school to fund the purchase of much needed resources. Thanks to a very active Parents Association that helped organise the event,” said teacher Margaret Slevin.