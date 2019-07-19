Music Generation Laois School's Out concert in pictures

Children from across Laois put on a tremendous show at the Music Generation Laois Schools Out for Summer Concert at the Her at the Heritage Hotel Killenard just before the summer holidays.

The show dedicated to the Rossi family from Portlaoise who have been participants in the programme through Barnasrhone National School. Vincent Rossi and his son Sully died in a car crash earlier this year.

Some of Vincent's other children had taken part in Music Generation's concert in previous years.

Photographer Denis Byrne covered the event.