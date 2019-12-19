GALLERY: Laois primary school supporting charities for Christmas

A Laois primary school has found the true magic of Christmas in the act of giving to those in need.

Portlaoise Educate Together NS children have pulled out the stops to support two local charities; the Irish Wheelchair Association Laois branch, and Portlaoise Action to Homelessness PATH.

The 5th class students led by teacher Rozz Lewis set up an innovative Festive Jumper ‘pop-up shop’.

The class made a poster and put out an appeal to fellow students back in November to donate any old jumpers that they may have outgrown.

On Tuesday December 17 the Festive Jumper and cake pop-up shop declared itself open! Students from other classes visited the imaginative 5th class students throughout the day and bought second hand festive attire. There were also some muffins, cupcakes, gingerbread and festive cookies on sale.

Lily and Ustina from Rozz’s 5th class were the first to declare it a total sell-out! The children raised €384.39 for Irish Wheelchair Association in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile CJ’s first class students are hosting a food collection drive for the month of December in the run up to the Christmas break. Tinned goods, soups and baskets of non-perishable goods were donated to PATH Portlaoise Action to Homelessness.

Thanks to Pam in the school's parents council for sending these lovely photos from the day.