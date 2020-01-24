GALLERY: Warm welcome home for All-Ireland basketball champions Scoil Chríost Rí

The Scoil Chríost Rí basketballers received a warm welcome home from the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Wednesday afternoon following their U-19 'A' Schools Cup final triumph against Our Lady of Mercy, Waterford.

A huge crowd of students welcomed home their star basketballers with a guard of honour on their arrival, followed by a ceremony led by principal Helen O'Donnell in the sport's hall.

You can recap on the game here with video clips of the action.

Our photographer Alf Harvey was there to capture the atmosphere. All photos are copyright of Alf Harvey.

