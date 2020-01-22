All-Ireland Schools Cup glory for Scoil Chriost Ri basketballers

The Scoil Chriost Ri senior basketball team claimed the All-Ireland Schools Cup 'A' title today with an impressive victory over Mercy Secondary School, Waterford.

Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise 70

Our Lady of Mercy, Waterford 38

Basketball Ireland All-Ireland U-19 'A' Schools Cup Final

A week on from receiving a Civic Reception at County Hall in recognition of their All-Ireland success on the football field last year, Portlaoise school Scoil Chriost Ri continued their proud sporting tradition by adding another All-Ireland title to their already bulging repertoire when they emerged 22-point victors over Our LadyWaterford's Mercy Secondary School at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Best of luck to our Senior A basketball team as they make a bid for the All Ireland title. The atmosphere will be electric with two buses of supporters in tow! Link to watch the game live @ 11am on https://t.co/OoKNYKdSCl #scrplabu #allireland @ceist1 @PortlaoiseParis pic.twitter.com/jUhVag3C7L — Scoil Chríost Rí (@ScoilChriostRi1) January 22, 2020

Pat Critchley's Scoil Chriost Ri team posted 21 points to the board in the opening quarter to lead their Waterford counterparts by 11 points in the first quarter.

The Portlaoise continued to dictate the play in the second quarter and built up a healthy 17-point lead going into the half-time break.

They pushed their lead out to 21-points by the end of the third quarter and finished strong to claim the All-Ireland title with 22 points to spare.