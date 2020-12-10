Mountrath Community Schools Christmas door competition underway

The Christmas door competition has taken off in earnest at Mountrath Community School.

Each class is encouraged to create some magical Christmas moments by decorating their classroom door.

Some of the enchanting doors will receive a special prize from the management by December 15 to celebrate their creativity during what has been a very challenging year, with the lockdown and level 3 and 5 restrictions.

Ms Monica White, the deputy principal, said that we want to create some festive cheer and the classes have been very busy, in their Festive creative art.

The winning class will receive a takeaway next week.