Christmas jumpers and Carols at Mountrath Community School

Chaplain Mrs Anne Moore and the St Vincent de Paul group in Mountrath Community School hosted a wonderful festive fundraiser in aid of the local St Vincent de paul society in Mountrath.

It was a Festive Jumper day and each student paid €2 euro to take part on December 16.

Mrs Moore said that it was so important this year, with the financial challenges of the pandemic on so many families, that the funds are so badly needed.

The school St Vincent de Paul group also organised a food appeal.

Ms Anne Moore said it was a great success. The students and staff really supported the appeal.

Ms McCarthy, the principal, said that the school worked so well on the fundraising and the food appeal, for the local community.

And she added that she was so proud of the work completed by the St Vincent de Paul group n the school.

Ms Moore had a busy day on December 16 as she also directed a carol service, with a difference in the school.

Every contribution was recorded and the virtual delivery went online. The students really enjoyed the experience.

Rev PJ Fitzgerald and Rev Victor Fitzpatrick had made a special message of Christmas hope in their contributions.

The students were directed in music by the music teacher Mr Aiden Feely.

Ms McCarthy was delighted to take part in it and announce that the parent's council had sponsored a box of roses for every class to enjoy at the end of the service.