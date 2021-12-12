Search

12 Dec 2021

Dazzling display of innovation at Mountrath Community School Christmas market

Conor Ganly

Innovation and entrepreneurship were on display at the annual much celebrated festive transition year market in Mountrath Community School on Friday, December 10.


This year was not disappointing; with an array of home crafts, artisan products, fresh lemonade, maple syrup, signs , vintage clothes, T-shirt's with Album covers prints, cakes, pastries, wooden Christmas candle logs, keyring, jewellery and hampers .

The students had a unique opportunity to advertise, sell and talk deals with their customers. 

First year student David Olasani said that it was really enjoyable and a great opportunity to Pick up some presents.

Transition year student George Donnery said that it was a really enjoyable experience, and it was so encouraging when you could see the public receiving your product and purchasing it.

Teacher Evelyn Geary said that the students learn so much from a day like this, packaging, pricing, display and positive customer feedback on their mini mini companies. 

The principal Ms K O'Brien said that the festive market was a great success, and it was very encouraging for the students, to put all their entrepreneurial skills into action.

