In Pictures: Laois students create their Narnia at Clonaslee College

A Government Minister was welcomed to Laois in March to officially open an new facility designed by and for students of Clonaslee College.

Josepha Madigan, Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, visited the school where met with the students and staff, and formally opened Narnia, the new sensorial room , on Friday, 11th March.

The Minister also celebrated the exciting news of the recent Department of Education & Science approval for the building of two new ASD classes, an art room and a graphics room for Clonaslee College.

The school itself was cleverly designed to create a state of serenity for the 200 students currently enrolled.

Under the patronage of Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), Clonaslee College is co-educational and multi-denominational, committed to the ETB School Core Values of Excellence in Education, Care, Equality, Community and Respect.

As with other areas in Ireland, the tentacles of Covid-19 reached into this small community, disrupting education and making the last two years challenging for all aspects of student and local life.

Now, in a post-pandemic environment, the school is once again back to face-to-face tuition for their students. Recognising the negative impact of Covid-19 on students through social lockdowns and school closures, the staff of Clonaslee Community College have created a space where students can be offered a quiet, distraction-free zone.



A new sensory room, named Narnia by the students, has been developed within the school. The room contains a state-of-the-art sensory pod, a sensorial space with seating, a cave area to relax in with hexagonal tables to work at, all built within a bespoke woodland heme surrounding.

The pod provides a safe and calming environment, featuring colour changing sensory ceiling, Vibromatt vibration sensory mattress, and a multimedia system through which music and sounds can be created and programmed to meet each student’s need.

The new sensory room is an inclusive room that can be utilised by all members of the student body, from those that have individual and special needs, through to students completing the state examinations this year and require some relaxing downtime to alleviate anxiety and stress.