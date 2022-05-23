In PICTURES: Stradbally and surrounds turn to wheels in Laois Week Week

Children at St Colman's National School in Stradbally were among those in Laois to take part in Bike Week 2022.
Nearby in locals took part in a Bike Week cycle from Vicarstown to Castlemitchell.
Meanwhile, Stradbally, Vicarstowntown, Timahoe Activity Hub cyclists- Anne Simpson cycled from Stradbally Market House for to Ballintubbert House during Bike Week.
Scroll through the gallery above to see some pictures take by photographer Michael Scully.
