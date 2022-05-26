Search

26 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Schoolchildren saddle up for weekly Portlaoise cycle bus

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 May 2022 7:30 PM

Children in Portlaoise are now taking to their bicycles safely to get to school together.

Portlaoise Cycle Bus organised by Laois County Council launched during Laois Bike Week last week. It is aimed at giving parents and kids the opportunity to try cycling to school while supported by experienced cyclists.

It will be repeated every Wednesday until the end of the school year this June. See route below story.

In PICTURES: Stradbally and surrounds turn to wheels in Laois Week Week

The route goes from Kilminchy via the Borris Road and People’s Park  to the Summerhill school campus, home to Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phort Laois and Maryborough NS.

The end point is a short bikelane ride away also from the Holy Family school campus, so the cycle bus has the potential of taking hundreds of cars off the roads.

Photos by Denis Byrne

