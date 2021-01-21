GALLERY: Down through the years of Cahir Healy in club and county colours

Cahir Healy announced a few weeks ago that he would be transferring to play his football and hurling in London from 2021. Having lived over there for over a decade, his commitment to both Laois and Portlaoise was unrivalled as, year after the year, he made the trip home at weekends to play for his beloved teams.

Here we look back with a compilation of photos from his career in both the green and white of Portlaoise and blue and white of Laois.

Go back to top of article and use the arrow on the first photo to scroll through the collection.