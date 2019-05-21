Great day of scouting on the river in Laois - in pictures

Scouts from Laois, Offaly and Tipperary travelled to Castletown, Co Laois on Saturday, May 18 for a day on the River Nore.

The weather stayed fine as the teenagers made rafts, built a bridge, did some fishing and cooked over open fire.

The day was hosted by Mountrath Scouts (mountrathscouts.ie) and scouts travelled from Roscrea Cloughjordan Clara Durrow Rathdowney and Mountmellick to join in the fun!

Pictures courtesy of Mark Robertson