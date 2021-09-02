Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Vision launched of community hall in Laois village

St Bernadettes Hall Committee launch plans at fundraiser in Errill

Conor Ganly

St Bernadette’s Hall Committee hosted a cake sale and raffle to launch the fundraising plans for the redevelopment of the hall on Sunday, August 22 at Ray’s outdoor garden to view the plans for the hall and a cuppa.

The committee held the event as its members are seeking support with funding for the hall’s redevelopment. While grateful to Laois Partnership for some funding, a shortfall remains to complete the project.

The original hall was built in 1832 and used as a school until 1963 from then it became our community hall used for a multitude of uses such as cabarets, social dancing, refreshments after funerals, school activities and for our annual amateur plays.

“The years have taken its toll on our precious hall and it is in dire need of a face lift to keep us safe as we wish to continue to use this local facility for many years to come.

“We are asking our local and wider community, family and friends to assist and support with our efforts as we can't do it alone.

“We want to be ready to open our doors when restrictions are lifted and once again be able to meet, laugh, sing, talk, act and support each other in this small community in Laois,” the say.

Please give what you can through GoFundMe on the Help St Bernadette's Hall with our redevelopment page.

They ask that you also share the link  with all your family, friends and with people who you feel may have an association or memory of the hall so that the committee can reach the goal of restoring the vital community facility for generations to come.

