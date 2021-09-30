Search

30/09/2021

In PICTURES: Making away around obstacles on Laois paths

#MakeWayDay21 shows just how many issues need to be tackled in towns and villages

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Well done to everyone who came out and got involved in #MakeWayDay21 in Laois on Friday, September 24.

Laois Sports Partnership together with Laois County Council, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Portlaoise Active Retirement Group conducted a survey on on the day.

They met at Portlaoise Parish Centre, participants will be assisted with the completion of the on-line survey.

The Borris-in-Ossory Development Group also conducted a similar event. Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Conor Bergin accompanied them around the village.

Along the way both groups found plenty of obstacles to mobility from narrow and uneven paths to cars and other obstacles blocking pavements.

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures taken by Denis Byrne.

“Make Way Day” is a campaign that brings the disability and wider community together to consider the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces we all share.

It is led by the Disability Federation of Ireland and is a unique collaboration across Ireland and the voluntary and local government sectors. But most of all it’s about people with disabilities.

The campaign organisers the Disability Federation of Ireland, DFI, have developed an online test that campaigners can use to test and rate their local area or 5k. 

The backbone of this campaign are people with disabilities. This online test empowers them to survey their area for obstacles and rate its accessibility. It will once again give them the chance to share their frustrations by posting photos of obstacles to social platforms with the hashtag, #MakeWayDay21

The aim of the of the day is to have all the 5ks or neighbourhoods join up, to give one comprehensive map of access in Ireland.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media