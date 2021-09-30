In PICTURES: Making away around obstacles on Laois paths

Well done to everyone who came out and got involved in #MakeWayDay21 in Laois on Friday, September 24.

Laois Sports Partnership together with Laois County Council, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Portlaoise Active Retirement Group conducted a survey on on the day.

They met at Portlaoise Parish Centre, participants will be assisted with the completion of the on-line survey.

The Borris-in-Ossory Development Group also conducted a similar event. Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Conor Bergin accompanied them around the village.

Along the way both groups found plenty of obstacles to mobility from narrow and uneven paths to cars and other obstacles blocking pavements.

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures taken by Denis Byrne.

“Make Way Day” is a campaign that brings the disability and wider community together to consider the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces we all share.

It is led by the Disability Federation of Ireland and is a unique collaboration across Ireland and the voluntary and local government sectors. But most of all it’s about people with disabilities.

The campaign organisers the Disability Federation of Ireland, DFI, have developed an online test that campaigners can use to test and rate their local area or 5k.

The backbone of this campaign are people with disabilities. This online test empowers them to survey their area for obstacles and rate its accessibility. It will once again give them the chance to share their frustrations by posting photos of obstacles to social platforms with the hashtag, #MakeWayDay21

The aim of the of the day is to have all the 5ks or neighbourhoods join up, to give one comprehensive map of access in Ireland.