IN PICTURES: New Laois book called Healing Whispers launched to raise funds to help people with Motor Neurone Disease

Healing Whispers is a new book of affirmations and positive quotes together with photography, with the single aim of raising as much money as possible for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of Aine Purcell, who passed away on 4th May 2021.
The publication and a calendar were were launched at BloomHQ in Mountrath on Sunday afternoon, October 3 by the creators, Liz Phelan, Niamh Ryan and Lisa Doyle. Picture: Alf Harvey.
The book and calendar will be on sale in Crafts By Edwina, Mountrath, Nook & Cranny and Allbooks & News in Portlaoise, from Monday, October 4.
A website will go live where you can also buy both the book & calendar online.
Scroll through photographs take by Alf Harvey above to see pictures taken at the launch.
