25 Nov 2021

In Pictures: Foraging Laois ramble with Wild Food Mary

Laois PPN hosts autumnal Roundwood House Wild near Mountrath

On a bright and sunny Autumn afternoon the Laois Public Participation Network was delighted to host a 'Foraging Ramble at Roundwood House' event near Mountrath.

PPN Member Groups rambled through the grounds of Roundwood House, Mountrath and discovered the wild treasures Ireland has to offer in Autumn with wild food expert Mary Bulfin aka 'Wild Food Mary'.

Roundwood House is surrounded by native Irish woodland. Attendees followed the meandering path of the Perimeter Walk around the grounds and enjoy their little patch of this unique ecosystem while foraging with Wild Food Mary.

Attendees were delighted to learn from Mary about hedgerow herbals, fungi forays, wild edibles and natural remedies that are there to be foraged and enjoyed. 

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker said “Thanks to Mary for showing our PPN Members how they could pick a hedgerow, a field or a wood in their locality and enjoy the bounty that nature has to offer.

The day finished with a packed lunch of locally sourced goodies supplied by Mary

Laois PPN consists of 600+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events.

Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie

The event took place on Sunday, October 25 at 12 noon.

Event hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network

