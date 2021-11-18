Search

18/11/2021

IN PICTURES Laois ramble round the Rock of Dunamase

Leinster Express Reporter

On a bright November Sunday morning, the Laois Public Participation Network hosted a “Ramble at the Rock” at the Rock of Dunamase.

The event was a guided heritage walk of one of the most iconic heritage sites in Laois. The tour of the site was led by local tour guide, Trudy Carmody of Experiencing Ireland.

Trudy told attendees of the history of the Rock of Dunamase which is believed to have been a fortress dating back almost 2000 years. Trudy told of how through the centuries the Rock of Dunamase has been a key defensive 12th century Anglo-Norman fortification, a strong hold for the O’Moore’s of Laois, a dowry gift to Strongbow by the King of Leinster and the location where the first cannonballs were fired in all of Ireland when the Rock of Dunamase was attacked by Cromwellian forces. 

Trudy led the group of PPN Members up the path, inviting them to imagine how difficult it was to successfully attack the Castle, pointing out all the many defensive features including curtain walls, barbican gate, murder hole and a moate. 

Dan Bergin, Resource Worker with Laois PPN, said: “The Rock of Dunamase is an amazing heritage site to have in our County. On a bright day like today from the top there is a fantasic view across seven counties. Attendees were delighted to learn of the rich history of one of the most iconic heritage sites in Laois from Trudy.”

The day finished with tea and sweet treats for attendees provided by Local Business “Cuddy’s Brew”.

Laois PPN consists of 600+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie

Scroll through the pictures above taken by Denis Byrne.

