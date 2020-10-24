Google reports a wave of support for 'shop local Ireland' and 'just buy Irish' #KeepLaiosinBusiness

There has been a staggering increase in Google search terms this week relating to shopping online which company's Irish win says shows a wave of consumer support for Irish and local businesses that have closed their doors due to Level 5 restrictions, according to Google Ireland.

Google searches for “just buy Irish” peaked with an increase of a massive 3,495%, the Google search term “shop local Ireland” increased by 540% in the past week, and “buy Irish gifts” searches increased by 200%, reinforcing Irish consumers' intention to support local businesses, creators and retailers as we enter the most crucial time of year in the retail calendar.

Alice Mansergh is the Director of Small Business at Google Ireland.

“Our Google search data shows that Irish people are actively searching for ways to support Irish small businesses. The numbers speak for themselves; there is a very clear commitment by Irish consumers to shop local where they can, and it’s very encouraging to see that more consumers are specifically looking for Irish gifts at this time of year that is crucial to local businesses,” she said.

Google say that as businesses prepare to face their first weekend in the lead up to Christmas with their doors closed, it’s important that they are ready and willing to meet consumer demand, and most importantly, that they don’t lose hope.

“It has never been more important for Irish SMEs to have an online presence, but even if you don’t have a website there are quick and easy steps you can take to increase your visibility online and make sure customers can find you,” said Ms Mansergh.

Google highlighted some of the simple steps that can be taken to start trading online:

Be found on Google with a free business profile

Easily connect with customers on Google Search and Maps.

Update your offerings such as delivery or take-away or allow customers to support you by buying vouchers.

Understand what your customers are looking for with Google trends.

Learn with our online courses or rewatch one of our webinars.

Google say consumers are already showing their support for businesses by taking simple steps when online shopping, like including the terms “Ireland” and “Irish” when searching for products and gifts online. Google says it is also encouraging consumers to consider additional steps they can take to help their local businesses.

“Consumers can narrow their searches when shopping online to ensure they are supporting local retailers and suppliers in their area. Many local businesses don’t have the resources for quick delivery services, so look out for click and collect options in your vicinity. And of course, the all-important customer review that can be added to any business with a Google profile, will help showcase local businesses to a wider customer base,” concluded Ms Manseragh.

