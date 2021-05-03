BREAKING: Shaws department store closing down in Laois town

One of the most iconic shops in a Laois town will not reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Shaws Department Stores have confirmed local rumours that it is closing its first ever store which is in Mountmellick.

Shaws Managing Director Andrew Shaw has confirmed the news to the Leinster Express this Monday May 3.

“Shaws department Stores can confirm that our store in Mountmellick will close permanently following the current lockdown,” Andrew Shaw said.

He said that the workers will be offered jobs in the Portlaoise shop.

“It’s our intention that there will be no job losses. We plan to relocate our business to Shaws Portlaoise.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank our loyal Mountmellick customers and we look forward to greeting them in our Portlaoise store,” Andrew Shaw said.

The shop on Parnell Street (pictured below) has been a landmark fixture in Mountmellick for 157 years, having been the first drapery shop opened by Henry and Annie Shaw in 1864.

More in tomorrow's Leinster Express.