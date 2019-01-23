Laois All Time Greats: Profile #9 Liam O'Neill

Liam O'Neill served as 37th President of the GAA from 2012 to 2015.

Prior to that, he held a variety of roles at club, county and provincial level, including Chairperson of the Leinster Council. He also served as chairman of the hurling board of the Laois County Board from 2014 to 2017, and as Vice-Chairman of the County Board.

During his term as GAA President, he established the Football Review and Hurling 2020 committees, as well as the deal with Sky TV.

Liam retired as principal of Gaelscoil Thromaire last year, after 41 years of service. His retirement marked the end of an incredible 101 continuous record of teaching service by the O'Neill family to the school in Trumera.