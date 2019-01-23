Laois All Time Greats: Profile #14 Tommy Murphy

Laois GAA legendary Gaelic Football player Tommy Murphy was born in Graiguecullen in November 1920.

He played for the Laois minors when he was just 15 and came to prominence in 1937 when he played his first senior championship match against Offaly.

At the age of 16, he lined out against Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final that same year.

During the late 1930s and 1940s Murphy was a household name all over Ireland. He won Leinster provincial medals in 1937, 1938, and 1946.

In all Murphy won eight Laois Senior Football Championship medals and various Railway Cup medals for Leinster. His last game for Laois was against Wexford in the 1953 Championship and two years later he played the last game for his club, Graiguecullen.

He was the only Laois player to make the GAA's Gaelic Football Team of the Millennium.