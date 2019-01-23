Who will be Laois' All Time Great?

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Laois' All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is revealed, as the Leinster Express prepares to find out who readers believe is Laois' All Time Great.

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment, politics and historical.

Now that we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks.

Could we see Pat Critchley doing battle with Bernard O'Shea? Who knows? All will be revealed this week!

It’s the ultimate quest for Laois' All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is truly worthy of this prestigious accolade.

To cast your vote in round one go to www.leinsterexpress.ie on Friday and get involved!