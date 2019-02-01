Final weekend of voting in round one of Laois' All Time Great Poll
The final weekend of voting in the first round of Laois' All Time Great is now here.
Polls will close at lunchtime on Monday, February 4 so don't miss out on a chance to have your say this weekend.
The quarter final round will get underway early next week, and the contest will tighten considerably at that stage.
Well known personality, Christy Bannon drew the eight matches last week, and you can view a video of the draw here
There are some truly intriguing contests so don't miss out on your chance to vote.
The polls are:
POLL1: Zach Tuohy v Bishop Daniel Delany
POLL 2: James Fintan Lalor v Kevin O'Higgins
POLL 3: Anna May McHugh v Tommy Murphy
POLL 4: Bernard O'Shea v Claire Byrne
POLL 5: Noel Fitzpatrick v Anne Keenan Buckley
POLL 6: Robert Sheehan v Darina Allen
POLL 7: Gillian Treacy v Liam O'Neill
POLL 8: Colm Parkinson v Pat Critchley
