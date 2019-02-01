Final weekend of voting in round one of Laois' All Time Great Poll

The final weekend of voting in the first round of Laois' All Time Great is now here.

Polls will close at lunchtime on Monday, February 4 so don't miss out on a chance to have your say this weekend.

The quarter final round will get underway early next week, and the contest will tighten considerably at that stage.

Well known personality, Christy Bannon drew the eight matches last week, and you can view a video of the draw here

There are some truly intriguing contests so don't miss out on your chance to vote.

The polls are:

POLL1: Zach Tuohy v Bishop Daniel Delany

POLL 2: James Fintan Lalor v Kevin O'Higgins

POLL 3: Anna May McHugh v Tommy Murphy

POLL 4: Bernard O'Shea v Claire Byrne

POLL 5: Noel Fitzpatrick v Anne Keenan Buckley

POLL 6: Robert Sheehan v Darina Allen

POLL 7: Gillian Treacy v Liam O'Neill

POLL 8: Colm Parkinson v Pat Critchley



Get voting now!