Polls open in Quarter Final round to find Laois' All Time Great
The draw has been made and the polls are now open in the quarter final round to find Laois' All Time Great.
The quarter final draw has thrown up some truly intriguing contests, and all betting is off as to who the eventual winner might be.
Voting will close in this round this Friday, February 8 at 1pm so don't forget to have your say.
The quarter final draws are:
Poll #1: Anna May McHugh v Kevin O'Higgins
Poll #2: Bishop Daniel Delany v Bernard O'Shea
Poll #3: Pat Critchley v Robert Sheehan
Poll #4: Gillian Treacy v Anne Keenan Buckley
Laois' All Time Greats is brought to you in association with our generous sponsors:
Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating
