Polls open in Quarter Final round to find Laois' All Time Great

The draw has been made and the polls are now open in the quarter final round to find Laois' All Time Great.

The quarter final draw has thrown up some truly intriguing contests, and all betting is off as to who the eventual winner might be.

Voting will close in this round this Friday, February 8 at 1pm so don't forget to have your say.

The quarter final draws are:

Poll #1: Anna May McHugh v Kevin O'Higgins

Poll #2: Bishop Daniel Delany v Bernard O'Shea

Poll #3: Pat Critchley v Robert Sheehan

Poll #4: Gillian Treacy v Anne Keenan Buckley

