VOTE: Laois' All Time Great Quarter-final Poll #4: Gillian Treacy v Anne Keenan Buckley
Quarter-final Poll #1 in the search to find Laois' All Time Great sees road safety campaigner Gillian Treacy facing off against Anne Keenan Buckley, one of Laois' best known sports people
Need some help deciding? Click on the links to learn more about Gillian Treacy and Anne Keenan Buckley
Voting in the QUARTER-FINALS closes on Friday, February 8 at 1pm; with the Semi-final draw taking place later that afternoon.
Laois' All Time Greats is brought to you in association with our generous sponsors:
Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on