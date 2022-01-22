Search

22 Jan 2022

St Patrick’s Day parade gets green light in Laois as Covid-19 restrictions eased

St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day, Parade in Poartlaoise.

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

22 Jan 2022

A St Patrick’s Day parades will take place in Laois and the rest of Ireland in March after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint had moved online over the last two years as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic.

However, following an announcement of the removal of most Covid restrictions in Ireland, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin confirmed a physical parade will take place in 2022.

“I can confirm there will be a parade on St Patrick’s Day after two years of an absence, we will have a physical parade and actually the department is funding over €2 million in the events for that day and there will be strong online content as well,” she said.

“All of this is being worked on, we’ve been doing contingency plans behind the scenes but we’re delighted now that a physical parade will take place and we will announce the details on that shortly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media