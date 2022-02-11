Search

11 Feb 2022

RTE drama series Kin will return for a second season

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

11 Feb 2022 11:31 AM

RTÉ has announced series two of the gripping gangland drama Kin. 

Series two of Kin, which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, will go into production this summer and will see Irish talent on a global stage with AMC+ picking it up for another season.  

A hit with both audiences and critics, series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player, making Kin the most successful drama in Ireland last year. 

Each week viewers were enthralled by the unravelling of the Kinsella family which starred Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).   

The eight-part drama charted the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (played by Hinds). 

The finale saw an arrogant Eamon meeting his untimely demise, which was orchestrated by the shrewd and sharp Amanda.   

Dermot Horan Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for RTÉ said: "As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences. 

"The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia.

"We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage.

"Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year.".

The new season, which begins production this summer, will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved.

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. AMC+ has acquired the rights to the drama for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.

