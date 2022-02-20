Laois arts centre reaches out to community to help plot a course to the future

Following a series of scheduled retirements by rotation, Dunamaise Arts Centre (The Laois Arts Theatre Company CLG) wishes to appoint up to 6 new members over the year ahead, to join the Voluntary Board of Directors.

With restrictions lifting and the arts centre once again welcoming back audiences, the Dunamaise team are geared up to implement an ambitious and extensive new Strategic Plan, which they developed during lockdown, making the most of their time ‘working in the wings!’

Board Directors with a wide range of expertise work together to lead this landmark Midlands arts organisation in the further development of Arts and Cultural activity for the whole community of Laois. If you feel you could give of your time and talents, expressions of interest are welcome by Monday, 28 February to michelle@dunamaise.ie.

Dunamaise Arts Centre is a dedicated centre of excellence for creative engagement and practice in the Midlands region, engaging artists and audiences through delivery of high-quality programmes and experiences. They support practice development, participation, engagement and access to the arts for all. The Arts Centre’s mission and goals are managed and driven by the dedicated Board and staff team, in collaboration with many cultural partners.

The new Strategic Plan, along with a comprehensive Board Induction Pack which outlines the duties expected, are available to guide new Board Members.

The Board have an interest in the community’s engagement with culture. They oversee Corporate Governance, bringing their practical experience in arts development and business management, and apply their skills to enhance the company’s sponsorship and corporate development, strategic partnerships and act as Ambassadors of Dunamaise Arts Centre across Laois/Midlands communities.

At this time, vacancies have arisen following a series of scheduled retirements by rotation.

New members are welcome to join, ideally with a track record in one or more of the following areas - Experience and/or interest in performing & visual arts, culture, heritage etc. Working artists / arts workers in any artform; Governance of voluntary, community, non-profit sector organisations, social enterprise or with similar experience gained in other sectors; Accounting / Financial Guidance; Legal or Company Governance Guidance; Business / Project Management; Engineering/ Architecture / Facilities management; Administration/ Change Management/ Human Resource Management; Public Relations / Marketing; Board Officer skillsets (e.g. Chairperson, Treasurer, Secretary).

Dunamaise Arts Centre engages appropriate professionals as required. e.g. Accountant for annual audit, Company Solicitor for relevant legal workload, annual licencing etc.

Dunamaise Board members help to steer the ship, employing a dedicated staff team who oversee the day to day running and ongoing development of the business.

Pre-Covid, Dunamaise welcomed over 30,000 audience members annually to enjoy stage performances, film screenings, exhibitions, classes in all artforms, seminars and community celebrations.

Each year, hundreds of Laois children perform on stage. Scores of local musicians, actors and dancers of all ages are programmed each season, alongside top Irish and International touring bands, theatre companies and many famous performers who entertain and delight our community right here in Portlaoise.

Dunamaise has successfully survived almost 2 years of rolling lockdowns and capacity restrictions, all the while continuing to support artists working remotely or behind closed doors, connecting with audiences online, outdoors and through An Post! Dunamaise is now poised to prosper and thrive into an exciting future.

The role of Board Member offers an opportunity for you to contribute to Arts and Cultural development in Laois, working with people of varied backgrounds and perspectives, to collectively set the direction for Dunamaise Arts Centre into the future.

Board members are invited to attend performances, screenings, exhibitions and events to meet with the artists and audiences and to enjoy the cultural activities programmed for the community.

Any required training in governance and other matters is provided. Acting as an Ambassador for Dunamaise, you will get to nurture relationships and cultural connections across our whole community.

Together, the Board and staff team enhance the warm welcome Dunamaise is well known for, as well as expanding the positive impacts of arts outreach beyond the venue walls, across the County.

Dunamaise Arts Centre welcomes applications from everyone and encourages applications by people from a diversity of national, ethnic or cultural groups.

The Board is mindful to have a balance of gender, geographic locations, arts and other required expertise for best possible Governance of our organisation.

Further details about the company, the role and duties of Board Members and application can be found on www.dunamaise.ie or email Michelle@dunamaise.ie.

Expressions of interest are welcome by Monday, 28 February 2022.