Search

06 Mar 2022

Rock singer back on the road after brief lockdown stint as delivery driver

Rock singer back on the road after brief lockdown stint as delivery driver

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Mar 2022 7:42 PM

A rock singer who was forced to swap the stage for a delivery round during lockdown has said playing online has made him a better artist.

Rory Gallagher, from Co Donegal, said his pandemic job delivering Amazon packages lasted for one day as he decided to have a go at making a living through online gigs.

Gallagher, 43, the former frontman of the indie band The Revs, said the move paid off as he was able to make more during a two-hour performance on Facebook than he would have earned driving the van for a week.

The father of two, who went viral in 2012 with his Jimmy’s Winning Matches tribute to Donegal’s victorious All Ireland football championship campaign, is now embarking on a live tour once again as he promotes a new album.

His album Centre Falls Apart is first released on the Voices of the Sea label on March 11.

The pandemic hit Gallagher particularly hard, as when Covid-19 struck he and his Scottish wife Cara had just taken over a music bar in Edinburgh, The Wildcat.

The couple had to abandon that venture when pubs in Scotland closed for lockdown.

Gallagher, no relation to the late Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher, said at that point he tried his hand as an Amazon driver.

“I noticed a lot of musicians on Facebook doing live gigs, so I tried it and made more in two hours than I would driving the van for the whole week. The Amazon job lasted a day,” he said.

“So online gigs provided our income, we moved over to Scotland and that was paying the rent, it kept us going for the whole year and I began to enjoy it, it was so much more intimate and quiet and I think it made me a better artist.

“On Facebook, we would have 700 watching live every week but sometimes there would be 40,000-50,000 views after a few days.”

Gallagher, who performs under the stage name Rory and the Island, reached No 1 in the Irish iTunes charts with When The Lights Go Down in November 2020.

Earlier that year he performed a marathon eight-hour gig on Facebook.

His first post-lockdown gig was in The Dublin Castle in Camden, London, last August.

“The first gig back was magic, I had forgotten the feeling – it feels like surfing when there’s a big crowd singing the lyrics back to you, it becomes a wave effect in the room, you’re actually getting carried by them,” he said.

Gallagher’s tour, which includes dates in Ireland, Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, kicks off in Opium, Dublin, on March 11.

For more information visit: roryandtheisland.com/tour/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media