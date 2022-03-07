Laois Youth Theatre reaches out to new members after Covid closure

Laois Youth Theatre resumes on Tuesday March 8th on stage in Dunamaise Arts Centre, Church Street, Portlaoise, for what is anticipated to be a fun filled and exciting semester.

New members are always welcome so if you are interested in drama, making plays, learning creative skills and meeting new people, this is the opportunity for you. As well as welcoming back current members, the workshop will be a taster session to allow new members to join.

Membership is open to young people in first to sixth year of secondary school.

Laois Youth Theatre supports opportunities for new experiences and encourages creativity and skills development. Affiliated to Youth Theatre Ireland, members are offered the prospect of travelling to theatre shows, networking nationally with other Youth Theatres, participating in local festivals, collaborating with other youth theatre groups locally and nationally and preparing for an end of year performance.

Established for over 26 years, many past members have gone on to study and pursue careers in theatre nationally and internationally.

Laois Youth Theatre welcomes our new Youth Theatre coordinator Pauline Dunne and assistant facilitator Kate Deegan.

Pauline Dunne is an Animation and Illustration Graduate from TUS (formally Athlone IT). She is a former Laois Youth Theatre member, and was previously assistant coordinator of Laois Youth Theatre. She has worked as a freelance facilitator around the county. She was part a national Young Curators Festival in 2021, run by Dunamaise and seven other regional arts centres and has worked as both a stage manager and SNA.

Kate Deegan is a mixed media artist and animator. She graduated from LSAD with a BA Hons in Animation & Motion Design. She has taken part in a number of art events and exhibitions in Laois, most recently 'In Trust. In Gratitude. In Hope.' at the Laois Arthouse.

The workshops will take place on Tuesdays weekly at 7pm, with the first, Open Taster Session on Tuesday 8th March. As membership grows, senior and junior age groups may be formed with junior workshops from 5-6.30pm and seniors from 7-8.30pm.

The fee per semester is €50 (payment required at first full workshop on 15th March) and covers all workshops through to the end of May.

LTY Members are offered discounted tickets to theatre shows and film screenings at Dunamaise Arts Centre, as well as masterclass opportunities and Q&As with visiting performers, to further their engagement with professional theatre makers.

For any queries, call Pauline on 085-7887303 or email info@dunamaise.ie. Bookings on www.dunamaise.ie and you can check out Laois Youth Theatre on Facebook , www.laois.ie and www.dunamiase.ie