Oh yes its's back on the Laois calendar - the Rathdowney Panto returns

Rathdowney Pantomime Group will finally host their 34th show 'Rags to Riches in Japan' at the end of this month.

Rathdowney's Pat Keating said the show had been cancelled just before it was due to be staged two years ago so this will now be their first show in three years. There's now great excitement at the return of the panto which has been a long running tradition in the community, with ages ranging from primary school pupils right up to those in their 70s.

The committee of Karen Holohan, Michelle Walton, Lisa Doran and Pat Keating, under the guidance of Paul Hogan, Chairman, are delighted to finally bring ‘Rags to Riches in Japan’ to the stage.



“The road has been long, and the path wasn't clear. A large cast of all ages, from 3rd class to 70's are thrilled to be taking the stage, after a gap of three years, from Thursday March 24th to Sunday, March 27th,” said Mr Keating.



Rathdowney has a proud tradition of hosting pantomimes and this is the 34th show. Rathdowney pantomimes were the dream of Dr. Niall O'Doherty and Michael Creagh. This year's show is another original script, written by Joe Hyde and directed by Karen Holohan.

“It is the same show that was all set to go on stage on Thursday, March 12th 2020. After months of rehearsals, we watched the news, as An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, walked down the steps in Washington and told us that we were in lockdown. The cast felt as empty as the stage that night” Mr Keating recalled. .

The premise of the panto is Ireland's qualification for the Rugby World cup finals in Japan, with everyone wanting to attend by any means, all manner of shenanigans ensue. A fun filled musical adventure is assured with this very special and long awaited show.

Mr Keating said local children gain confidence through taking part in the panto and the whole community gets involved.

"It's the 34th Panto and for a small town it's some achievement," he remarked.

Seating is reduced by approximately 150 for each show so people can watch the show in greater comfort and with increased social distancing. For example, a family of four could be pick their seats and not be beside anyone else. As a result, early booking is advised to avoid disappointment

Prices have been kept at 2020 levels of €11 per adult and €7 per child. Mr Keating said "demand will be high as it is the first show in three years. Seating will also be reduced and spaced out more, making it safer and more comfortable. Book early to avoid disappointment. We look forward to seeing you there."

Rathdowney Pantomime Group will perform 'Rags to Riches in Japan' from Thursday at 8pm March 24th to Saturday, March 26th and at 5.30pm on Sunday, March 27th.

Tickets go on sale in The Card Stand on Tuesday, March 15th at 9am. The ticket office closes at 2pm on both Thursday, March 17th March and Friday March 18th.



