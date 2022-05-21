Search

21 May 2022

Fence wanted to keep bikes, walkers and dogs off Portlaoise sports pitch

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 May 2022 2:00 PM

A request has been made by Laois councillors to fence off a public pitch in Portlaoise, but some warn it may not be a popular move.

The public playing pitch beside Portlaoise Leisure Centre received "significant damage" by bicycles and pedestrians crossing it as a short cut, Laois County Council has said.

Different fencing options are now being considered, along with a restoration of the pitch, which is used by four different soccer leagues and teams as well as for informal free play.

Local residents must be consulted on the fence because use of the green is "sacrosanct" says one councillor, with another saying the idea got "terrible resistance" in the past.

Two councillors both tabled motions on the issue to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Noel Tuohy had two motions himself, one to ask for the grass pitch to be repaired before the start of the CCFL season in August, another to put up the fence around it.

"The pitch is used by the Combined Counties Football League as well as local teams like Tower Hill. The season starts in August, it needs to be in an acceptable playing condition, if not clubs could fold. Four teams use this. Referees are adamant that everything should be in place and rightly so.

"The best way to keep it in prime order is a fence. However locals regularly use it for dog walking, as a park and play area so they should be consulted. The residents in St Brigids are a good group and I'm sure they will want to be consulted," he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald also had a motion asking for the pitch to be repaired.

"There is a safety issue as well, with the speed of a football and young children crossing," she said.

Both were told by the Sports and Leisure Officer Ann Marie Maher that the pitch was significantly damaged while the centre was closed, and the council is working with the leisure centre to restore it as soon as possible.

On the fence, she said they are also working together to identify solutions including different fences, to prevent further damage by pedestrians and cyclists.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley urged consultation.

"I remenber a terrible resistance, some people don't want to look out at a fence. If you go about fencing, bring residents on board from St Brigid's and Park View," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird recalled some years ago that it was agreed to keep the green unfenced as it was the only free space to play in Portlaoise, before there were parks or playgrounds.

"It has to be accessible to the people. It's sacrosanct that people can go down there with their kids, they can't be stopped from going in. I know there is a huge problem, I see the bicycles going across, I've no problem with a fence as long as it doesn't deter locals using it," he said.

"I think a resolution can be found, a small boundary maybe," said Cllr Fitzgerald. 

