Laois secondhand bicycles needed for Ukrainian students

Laois people who have adult bicycles sitting in storage unused are being requested to consider donating them for Ukrainian students in the county.

Bicycles for ages 13 and upwards (no children's bikes), in good condition are needed to help the war refugee students now living in Laois, to get to their new schools, particularly in Portlaoise.

People are being asked to bring the bicycles to the Zero Cost Shop in Bull Lane - formerly Xtravision.

Local businesses Race Right Cycles and Halfords are kindly doing safety checks to ensure the bikes are up to standard.

Helmets, lights and any expert help to service the bikes is also very welcome.

Race Right Cycles in Kea Lew Park Portlaoise have even hired a Ukraine mechanic to help with translations as well as servicing the bikes.

Laois Integration Network is behind the project. Volunteer Emer Liston spoke to the Leinster Express.

"We launched this on May 4 and have got a massive response with 20 bicycles in so far. We would ask people to send in photos on Whatsapp first and we can arrange collection or we can take them in to the Zero Cost Shop.

"We want to say a big thanks to Martin in Race Right Cycles, and to Halfords who are doing safety checks free, to everyone for sharing the poster, especially all the cycling clubs in Laois," Emer said.

Message your bike photo - good quality, aged for over 13 to adult - to 087 6818117