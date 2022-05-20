Search

20 May 2022

Laois secondhand bicycles needed for Ukrainian students

Laois secondhand bicycles needed for Ukrainian students

St Mary's CBS student Ali from Ukraine with his donated bicycle

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 May 2022 9:53 AM

Laois people who have adult bicycles sitting in storage unused are being requested to consider donating them for Ukrainian students in the county.

Bicycles for ages 13 and upwards (no children's bikes), in good condition are needed to help the war refugee students now living in Laois, to get to their new schools, particularly in Portlaoise.

People are being asked to bring the bicycles to the Zero Cost Shop in Bull Lane - formerly Xtravision.

Local businesses Race Right Cycles and Halfords are kindly doing safety checks to ensure the bikes are up to standard.

Helmets, lights and any expert help to service the bikes is also very welcome.

Race Right Cycles in Kea Lew Park Portlaoise have even hired a Ukraine mechanic to help with translations as well as servicing the bikes.

Laois Integration Network is behind the project. Volunteer Emer Liston spoke to the Leinster Express.

Laois man recognised as Safety Star by Intel

"We launched this on May 4 and have got a massive response with 20 bicycles in so far. We would ask people to send in photos on Whatsapp first and we can arrange collection or we can take them in to the Zero Cost Shop. 

"We want to say a big thanks to Martin in Race Right Cycles, and to Halfords who are doing safety checks free, to everyone for sharing the poster, especially all the cycling clubs in Laois," Emer said.

Message your bike photo - good quality, aged for over 13 to adult - to 087 6818117

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media