Laois resident recognised as Safety Star by Intel

A Laois resident was recognised as one of Intel’s Safety Stars as the company marked World Day for Health and Safety.

Mountmellick resident Pat Kavangh works at Intel’s Leixlip base. He was chosen alongside Dubliner Kevin Reilly due to their passion, innovation, teamwork, and commitment to a strong safety culture.

Intel said Pat exemplifies safety in all aspects of his role as a Manufacturing Technician, an ergonomics assessor, first responder, and an active Emergency Response Team (ERT) member. As an ERT member Pat is typically first on the scene for any incident or emergency that may happen on the Intel campus.

To date this year Pat has responded to six personal medical issues, administering first aid and assistance as required. Pat has completed over 30 ergonomic assessments in that same time and is a key point of contact for both office and maintenance ergonomic solutions. Pat has also put himself forward to be part of the “I am here” ambassador program as it rolled out into his diffusion module in Fab 24, continuing his commitment to safety and well-being.

Kevin Reilly, from Terenure in South Dublin, works in the etch module in Fab 24. He saw an opportunity to prevent injury from lifting turbo pumps by creating an innovative idea and following it through all the way through design and implementation.