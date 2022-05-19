Search

19 May 2022

Laois resident recognised as Safety Star by Intel

Laois man recognised as Safety Star by Intel

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 May 2022 12:14 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois resident was recognised as one of Intel’s Safety Stars as the company marked World Day for Health and Safety.  

Mountmellick resident Pat Kavangh works at Intel’s Leixlip base. He was chosen alongside Dubliner Kevin Reilly due to their passion, innovation, teamwork, and commitment to a strong safety culture.

Intel said Pat exemplifies safety in all aspects of his role as a Manufacturing Technician, an ergonomics assessor, first responder, and an active Emergency Response Team (ERT) member. As an ERT member Pat is typically first on the scene for any incident or emergency that may happen on the Intel campus.

To date this year Pat has responded to six personal medical issues, administering first aid and assistance as required. Pat has completed over 30 ergonomic assessments in that same time and is a key point of contact for both office and maintenance ergonomic solutions. Pat has also put himself forward to be part of the “I am here” ambassador program as it rolled out into his diffusion module in Fab 24, continuing his commitment to safety and well-being.

Kevin Reilly, from Terenure in South Dublin, works in the etch module in Fab 24. He saw an opportunity to prevent injury from lifting turbo pumps by creating an innovative idea and following it through all the way through design and implementation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media