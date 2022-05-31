Concern of 'boom boom' music at planned Portlaoise outdoor arena

A new outdoor performance space in Portlaoise town centre has been approved by Laois councillors, but some locals are concerned at late night music from it.

The council is set to spend €700,000 to redevelop the site inside the 16th century Fort Protector walls, including building an outdoor stage with lighting, an audience area big enough for 2,000 people standing, or 500 seated, with a temporary roof, and a playground.

Part 8 planning approval was granted by councillors at the May meeting of Laois County Council, along with a warm welcome to the plan, which Director of Services Simon Walton said is hoped to achieve "regional if not national standard" to host big stage performances.

"This is an opportunity to develop an outdoor performance space. It could host markets and Christmas festivals. The school of music and Dunamase Theatre will also benefit and it will support local economies. The beauty is that it is in the heart of Portlaoise where there is a whole raft of projects going on around this," he said.

The planning document states that public performances will end by 11pm.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley raised concerns on behalf of local residents.

"Two residents who live on Tower Hill contacted me with an issue with noise. There has been a lot of construction in that area, with the development at the train station and roadworks. They have been inconvenienced and do have concerns. There's only a few residents living in the area. They say that when the Fort Quarter Festival is on, they are listening to boom boom at night. It's my understanding there will be no late night functions"This is not a dampener, this is a fantastic idea but residents have to endure works so once they are on board, I'm happy," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird also urged that the roadworks underway be completed by August before school resumes.

The project was recently on public display, and among the groups writing to give their support are Laois Chamber, Portlaoise Vintners and the organisers of the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

Resident Denis Walsh lives next to the fort entrance, and submitted a comment requesting a curfew.

"Nobody should be subjected to loud, possibly raucous behaviour in the middle of the night. I would also hope that the council would impose restrictions on the sale of alcohol at the venue," he said.

In reply the council said that each event will be subject to its own licence application, while performances will finish by 11pm.

It says that the project will compliment other developments all now underway in what is the historic heart of Portlaoise.

These include the redevelopment of Fitzmaurice Place, the new County Library, conservation work in Old St Peter's Graveyard, refurbishment of the old Scoil Mhuire which is inside the fort and now houses Laois School of Music, improvements to the streets, paths and lighting, the new carpark and homes at the CBS site, and the redevelopment of the old convent into housing and public spaces.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had proposed approval of the plan, seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"Well done to everyone involved, this will be absolutely brilliant for Portlaoise. If we can create a landmark of Portlaoise as a place for outdoor events this is the first step, Portlaoise is thriving," she said.