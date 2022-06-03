Laois gardener and television star wins Silver at Bloom

An award winning Laois garden designer, television star and former gold and silver medal Bloom winner has won a Silver Gilt at Bord Bia Bloom in the Phoenix Park 2022 today.

Woodie’s Gardening Expert Brian Burke is a judge on RTÉ’s Super Garden and also designs their show garden at Bord Bia Bloom each year.

A resident of Killenard in Laois, his winning Woodie’s show garden this year is called ‘Seomra Eile’ (Another Room) depicting the garden as an extension of a contemporary home, with a natural flow from the inside to outside.

The design focuses on the new appreciation that people now have for outdoor spaces since the pandemic arrived.

Woodie’s say they want to help people love where they live and hope that Brian’s soothing Show Garden demonstrates how a garden can be an extension of and an integral part of the home, and how a garden can contribute to the creation of a sense of ‘home'.

To create a real sense that the visitor is inside a house looking out into the back garden, Brian created a wall in the Show Garden with a large window-like opening making the experience of looking from the home into the garden even more true-to-life! To continue the flow from the inside of the home into the garden and merge the two spaces, Brian used accessories like lighting, and suggests using outdoor furniture with similar colouring and character to the inside of a home.

The detailing of the garden is modern and sharp, achieved with the clever use of contemporary materials and planting, which can be found at Woodie’s stores.

After Bloom draws to a close, all plants and trees will be re-potted and managed for future use. Appropriate plants and built elements will be donated to worthy and deserving causes in garden designer Brian Burke’s local area.

*Show Garden Planting Scheme Info: The two large beds were filled with a mixture of herbaceous flowering perennials and perennial grasses. The aim is to create softness that works alongside a modern, domestic dwelling. The primary plants are Lychnis, Salvia, Calamagrostis, Astrantia and Astilbe. Backdrop trees are Multi stem Birch.