Upgrade announced for 'priority' Laois village's water network

A Laois village that is on the priority list for Irish Water, is to get an upgrade on its leaky pipe network.

Emo village, the home of the national landmark estate Emo Court, will see work start next week to replace leaking water mains pipes.

Irish Water working in partnership with Laois County Council, will replace almost 2kms of old and problematic water mains with modern pipes to provide a more reliable water supply and improve the water quality.

The project represents a significant investment in Emo, which is being prioritised as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works will involve the laying of new water service connections from the public water mains located within the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

A new and modern pipework installed as part of these improvement works will significantly reduce the high level of leakage and bursts that are impacting houses and businesses.

They say they will be limiting work to short sections to minimise the impact on customers. Works taking place along the R419 will be managed under a stop and go system while the works on L3154 will require a temporary road closure, with details of any diversion routes to be communicated locally.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Construction and are expected to be completed by the end of August of this year.

Sean Fleming Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance has welcomed the news.

"I am very pleased that works are commencing and the residents and businesses in the Emo will benefit from a significant improvement in the supply and quality of their water from this major project. The costs involved in this project is a matter between Irish Water and their contractors," he said.

Joe Carroll is Regional Delivery Lead at Irish Water.

“We are very much aware of the water quality issues that are impacting homes and businesses in Emo and this project will significantly improve their water quality.

“Replacing old and damaged pipes which have had a long history of leakage, resulting in outages and low pressure to homes and businesses, will ensure the delivery a more reliable water supply for generations to come.”

“These ongoing projects are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network across Laois and we would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation and patience while we continue to upgrade and improve the water supply for local communities in the county,” Mr Carroll said.

Irish Water is on track to reduce the national leakage rate to 25% by the end of 2030. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278