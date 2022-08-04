Teddybears' sunflower picnic invite for Laois Offaly Autism and Ukraine

Norma Booth, Anne Young and Roisin O'Connell -Hussey ( Event Organiser), at the previous Sunflower Power Charity Event , at The Heath House at the weekend. Photo: Michael Scully.
Get your teddybears dressed up and ready for a lovely day out in Laois.
Families are invited to a special teddybears' picnic amid fields of glorious sunflowers.
The uplifting picnic will take place at Heath House in The Heath as part of the busy Laois Heritage Festival.
The family friendly event is in aid of two good causes, Laois Offaly Families for Autism, and Ukrainian charities.
Picknickers can enjoy traditional Ukraine music.
It follows a similar and hugely successful event at the family farm in Heath House a year ago.
Hosted by owners Roisin and Mark O'Connell, it raised €6,000 for the LOFFA charity which supports people with Autism in Laois and Offaly..
The picnic takes place from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, August 21 at Heath House, Portlaoise R32VH28.
Donations are taken upon entry and the event is weather dependent.
Online booking is required for this event, email roisinoconnellhussey@gmail.com
