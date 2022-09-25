Classic double bill at popular Portlaoise venue in Laois

Dunamaise Arts Centre is proud to host what it says are two fine groups who come together for an upcoming exciting double bill at the Portlaoise venue.

The Spero Quartet play Mozart’s dazzling D major quartet K.499 and Garth Knox’s brilliantly inventive ‘Satellites’ and for the second half of the concert, they join The Vanbrugh for Tchaikovsky’s epic string sextet Souvenir de Florence.

Consisting of Keith Pascoe, violin - Simon Aspell, viola - Christopher Marwood, cello, the Dunamaise team say The Vanbrugh has evolved from the work of the Vanbrugh Quartet which was based in Cork as RTE’s Resident Quartet from 1986 to 2013 and as Artists-in-Residence at University College, Cork from 1990 until the retirement of violinist Gregory Ellis in 2017.

Over three decades the quartet gave close to three thousand concerts, presenting the chamber music repertoire to audiences throughout Ireland, Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Commercial recordings include more than thirty CDs of repertoire ranging from the complete Beethoven quartets to many contemporary Irish works. In 2016 the group was presented with the National Concert Hall’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their contribution to music in Ireland.

Keith Pascoe, Simon Aspell, and Christopher Marwood continue to perform together as the nucleus of the Vanbrugh and are joined by guest artists for performances of a wide range of chamber music repertoire.

Meanwhile, the Spero Quartet is an exciting new quartet formed in 2020, bringing together three of Ireland’s finest young musicians Jennifer Murphy, violin; David Kenny, viola; Yseult Cooper-Stockdale, cello with Canadian violinist Brigid Leman.

Tickets for The Vanbrugh and The Spero Quartet on Friday, September 30 at 8pm. are priced €18/€16 and on sale from the Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at Dunamaise.ie

The Dunamaise Arts Centre mezzanine bar will open from 7pm on the night.