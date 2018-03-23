France, Texas, Australia and Britain bands in Laois as Electric Picnic goes global

From French punk to to Texas electro and Australian indie the Electric Picnic 2018 features bands of all genres from across the globe.

Young, old, families and everyone in between can find something entertaining at Electric Picnic, it is a crowd pleaser from music and comedy to arts and crafts.

This variety is reflected in the first line up announcement with some of the less mainstream and more alternative music acts that have been announced so far including La Femme, Cigarettes after Sex, Wolf Alice and Gang of Youths to name a few.

La Femme is a French psych-punk rock band, while Cigarettes After Sex is an American ambient pop band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez.

Wolf Alice is a British four-piece alternative rock band from North London and Gang of Youths are an Australian indie rock group from Sydney. There really is something for everyone!